Dianne Oxberry charity tackles 'silent killer'
How BBC Dianne Oxberry's death inspired cancer charity

The "overwhelming" outpouring of love and affection after the death of BBC North West Tonight presenter Dianne Oxberry inspired an ovarian cancer charity in her name, says her husband.

The former Radio 1 host died from ovarian cancer aged 51 at the Christie Hospital in Manchester in January.

Her husband Ian Hindle said he set up the Dianne Oxberry Trust to raise awareness for the "silent killer".

  • 09 May 2019
