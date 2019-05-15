Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Public transport abuse 'all too common' says Manchester victim
A woman who filmed herself being sexually harassed on a tram and posted the footage on social media said such abuse was "all too common".
This footage was recorded by journalist Charlotte Green, who tweeted a clip of her ordeal on a Metrolink service between Oldham and Manchester's Exchange Square.
"I thought that maybe he was going to touch me. It did get quite intimidating," she told the BBC.
Danny Vaughan, head of Metrolink, apologised and said the "horrible" harassment was "unacceptable".
-
15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-48288796/public-transport-abuse-all-too-common-says-manchester-victimRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window