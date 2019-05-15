Video

A woman who filmed herself being sexually harassed on a tram and posted the footage on social media said such abuse was "all too common".

This footage was recorded by journalist Charlotte Green, who tweeted a clip of her ordeal on a Metrolink service between Oldham and Manchester's Exchange Square.

"I thought that maybe he was going to touch me. It did get quite intimidating," she told the BBC.

Danny Vaughan, head of Metrolink, apologised and said the "horrible" harassment was "unacceptable".