Statue of comedian Victoria Wood unveiled.
Sculpture of comedian Victoria Wood erected in Bury

A life-size statue of comedian and actress Victoria Wood, who died in 2016, has been unveiled in her home town of Bury, Greater Manchester.

It takes pride of place in Library Gardens - opposite the where she used to steal books because she was too shy to ask a librarian how to join.

Her friend and fellow comedian Ted Robbins revealed the sculpture to the gathered crowds.

  • 17 May 2019
