Manchester City celebrate treble triumph

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester City fans cheer on heroes after treble triumph
Thousands of Manchester City fans partied on the streets as an open-top bus carried their heroes through the city.
Pep Guardiola's City side became the first to complete clean sweep of all three major English trophies with Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
They clinched a second successive Premier League title the previous week and also won the Carabao Cup in February.
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-48344930/manchester-city-fans-cheer-on-heroes-after-treble-triumphRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window