People across Manchester have been remembering the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, two years after the terror attack.

Passers-by in the city centre have been encouraged to pick one of hundreds of hearts hanging from railings, buildings and trees and take it home.

Hundreds gathered in St Ann's Square, which became a focal point immediately after the attack, and wrote messages in chalk on the pavement.

One read: 'RIP 22 angels'.