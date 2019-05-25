Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Under-8s street dancers win European title
A street-dancing troupe, featuring sassy girls between the ages of four and seven, have been crowned winners in a European competition.
Following their victory, their dance studio manager Christina Taylor said: "The world's their oyster."
-
25 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-48408462/under-8s-street-dancers-win-european-titleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window