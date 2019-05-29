Media player
Gold robbery thwarted by taxi driver in Manchester
A man who wrestled a woman in her 70s to the ground in an attempt to steal three gold bangles was thwarted by a taxi driver.
Police have released CCTV footage of the attempted robbery which happened in Wilbraham Road in Fallowfield, Manchester, on 9 May.
The woman was checking her wheelie bin when she was jumped on by the man who was chased away by the taxi driver.
29 May 2019
