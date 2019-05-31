'Passionate' BBC radio broadcaster dies

Media player
Jonathan Ali: 'Outstanding' and 'passionate' BBC broadcaster dies
"Outstanding" and "passionate" BBC radio broadcaster and author Jonathan Ali has died at the age of 50.
Ali joined the BBC as a reporter after university, initially at BBC Radio Leicester before moving to what is now BBC Radio Manchester in 1993.
He reported on many of Greater Manchester's biggest stories over the last three decades, including the IRA bombing of 1996, Manchester United's famous 1999 treble, the Oldham race riots in 2001 and the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.
31 May 2019
