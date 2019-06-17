Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester mural celebrates suffragette movement
A 38m-high mural which celebrates the suffragette movement has been unveiled on a building in Trafford, Manchester.
The work, by Venessa Scott, on Trafford House commemorates the "sacrifice and spirit" of the suffragettes and is inspired by the area's links to the Pankhurst family.
Ms Scott said the design "links directly to the pioneering work of Sylvia Pankhurst and the Women's Social and Political Union and draws inspiration from the campaign banners created by its members".
17 Jun 2019
