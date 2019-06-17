Video

A 38m-high mural which celebrates the suffragette movement has been unveiled on a building in Trafford, Manchester.

The work, by Venessa Scott, on Trafford House commemorates the "sacrifice and spirit" of the suffragettes and is inspired by the area's links to the Pankhurst family.

Ms Scott said the design "links directly to the pioneering work of Sylvia Pankhurst and the Women's Social and Political Union and draws inspiration from the campaign banners created by its members".