Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bicycle sidecar carries boy's wheelchair
An ingenious neighbour has invented a bicycle "sidecar" to allow a boy who uses a wheelchair go for bike rides with the rest of his family.
Ex-engineer and part-time inventor Les McMahon spent two-and-a half months in his garage creating the contraption to attach Lewis Flint's wheelchair to a bike.
Lewis, 13, from Salford, who has an undiagnosed genetic condition, said he "enjoys going fast" with his family.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window