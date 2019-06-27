Video

An ingenious neighbour has invented a bicycle "sidecar" to allow a boy who uses a wheelchair go for bike rides with the rest of his family.

Ex-engineer and part-time inventor Les McMahon spent two-and-a half months in his garage creating the contraption to attach Lewis Flint's wheelchair to a bike.

Lewis, 13, from Salford, who has an undiagnosed genetic condition, said he "enjoys going fast" with his family.