Jodrell Bank gains Unesco World Heritage status
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jodrell Bank Observatory made Unesco World Heritage site

Jodrell Bank Observatory has been made a Unesco World Heritage site.

The site, famous for its iconic telescope named after Sir Bernard Lovell, began scientific research in 1945 when the physicist used radio waves - rather than visible light - to understand the universe.

It joins other iconic sites, such as the ancient Iraqi city of Babylon, on the prestigious list.

  • 08 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The team that tracked Sputnik