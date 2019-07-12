School teaches pupils 'how to protest'

Video

Hundreds of schoolchildren in Manchester have taken to the streets to stage a protest and learn about the power of free speech.

Nearly 2,000 pupils from Abraham Moss Community School in Crumpsall were encouraged to wave banners and placards and chant about causes that were important to them.

During the colourful demonstration, the children made their voices heard about issues such as climate change, period poverty and knife crime.

The school organised the protest as part of its events to mark the 200th anniversary of the Peterloo Massacre, when 11 people were killed and hundreds injured as they campaigned for the right to vote.