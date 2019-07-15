Video

A man whose daughter survived cancer has created an app designed to help children prepare for hospital treatment.

Dom Raban's daughter, Issy, 13, was diagnosed with rare bone cancer Ewings Sarcoma in 2011.

She was treated at six different hospitals and had 15 rounds of chemotherapy as well as many blood transfusions.

Issy eventually travelled to the United States for pioneering Proton Beam Therapy.

Mr Raban said his daughter felt "isolated and scared" because she was not given enough information about her treatment.

The app, Xploro, is currently being trialled at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and The Christie.