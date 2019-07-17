Video

The father of a teenager stabbed in the heart with a flick knife says he will never give up fighting for justice.

Ghaleb Makki's son Yousef died in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, on 2 March.

A 17-year-old boy was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter. He and another youth admitted possessing a knife and will be sentenced next week.

Mr Makki said: "I will leave no stone unturned until I get justice for my son. That's a promise I made when I went to his grave after the verdict."