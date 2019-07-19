The artists making bricks from human urine
Bricks are being made in tunnels underneath Manchester's Victoria station using human urine.

It's part of an art piece looking at the cholera epidemic in the city during the 1830s.

The artists take the urine from the visitors after they've been given a bottle of specially brewed beer.

The exhibition, by Japanese collective Chim-Pom, is part of the Manchester International Festival

