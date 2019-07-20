Media player
Footage shows pair attacked in Manchester
Footage has been released after a man and woman, both aged 18, were punched unconscious on a night out in Manchester city centre.
The pair can be seen collapsing on Richmond Street after they were assaulted at about 03:30 BST on 13 July.
The woman was treated for an eye injury in hospital.
20 Jul 2019
