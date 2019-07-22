Video

An "alternative city in which all species are equal" has been created in Manchester as part of an arts festival.

Animals of Manchester aimed to bring together humans and animals to explore what life might be like if dogs, cows, mice and other beasts lived alongside people as peers.

Held in Whitworth Park as part of Manchester International Festival, it included mice palaces, a beetle film studio and an animal conference led by cows.

Artist Joshua Sofaer said it was an attempt to get parents to think about the creatures "the same way that they would think about their kids.