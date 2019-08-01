Video

A group of volunteer knitters has produced a range of colourful sleeves to help dementia patients avoid taking out their cannulas when they are in hospital.

Handmade for Dementia has donated nearly 150 sleeves to Salford Royal Hospital to offer its patients who might remove the tube that administers medication into their arm.

It is the group's largest single donation to date, but members hope that hospital across the UK will want to take deliveries.

Similar sleeves for children are also being developed by the group.