People in Manchester and Salford have been giving their thoughts on leaving the European Union as speculation about a potential no-deal Brexit continues to grow.

The UK is due to leave the bloc on 31 October and on Tuesday cabinet minister Michael Gove said the EU now "seems to be refusing to negotiate".

Three years ago, the North West was divided over leaving, with Manchester clocking up the strongest Remain vote while neighbouring Salford voted 56.8% to leave.

So what do people in these contrasting districts have to say about the chance of a no-deal?