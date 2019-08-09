Eco-friendly trainer cleaner saves stinky sneakers
Sneakers pimped in Manchester to help reduce waste

A man in Manchester has made it his mission to save your stained and damaged trainers from the bin.

Trainer cleaner Vinnie Tao set up Sneaker Pharm to help combat the environmental impact of fast fashion by reviving ruined kicks.

He uses eco-friendly products to get them as near to box fresh as he can to make people "think twice about what you're doing with the items you buy".

