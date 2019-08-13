Sneakers pimped to help reduce waste
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trainer cleaner Vinnie fights fast fashion waste

Trainer cleaner Vinnie Tao wanted to help combat environmental damage from fast fashion, so he set up a trainer-cleaning service to revive ruined kicks.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Aug 2019
Go to next video: How to reduce your fashion footprint