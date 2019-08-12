Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
National Trust's Lyme Park reopens after deluge damage
One of the National Trust's best-loved properties has reopened after flooding caused "major damage".
A massive clean-up at Cheshire's Lyme Park was needed after floodwaters rushed through the estate, damaging the formal gardens and car park.
The property famously stood in for Mr Darcy's home, Pemberley, in the BBC's 1995 adaption of Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice.
12 Aug 2019
