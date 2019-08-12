Lyme Park reopens after the deluge damage
National Trust's Lyme Park reopens after deluge damage

One of the National Trust's best-loved properties has reopened after flooding caused "major damage".

A massive clean-up at Cheshire's Lyme Park was needed after floodwaters rushed through the estate, damaging the formal gardens and car park.

The property famously stood in for Mr Darcy's home, Pemberley, in the BBC's 1995 adaption of Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice.

