Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Double amputee dog Sherry to run marathon on wheels
Sherry was rescued from Bulgaria and had to have her back legs amputated after being shot in the spine.
She will run one mile a day for 26 days to help raise funds for a new visitor centre at the dog rescue home where she lives.
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-49398948/double-amputee-dog-sherry-to-run-marathon-on-wheelsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window