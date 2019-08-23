Video

People in Bury have been speaking about what the town's football club means to them as its uncertain future looms.

The club is on the brink of expulsion from the Football League and has until 23:59 BST on Friday to prove its financial viability.

It could be granted an extra 48 hours to avoid collapse after it emerged four parties are interested in a takeover.

One supporter said the "heart and soul" of the area is at stake.

Club staff issued a statement "imploring" owner Steve Dale to accept an offer to purchase the 134-year-old institution, which is yet to play a league fixture this season.