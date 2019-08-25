Media player
First couple to get married on Liverpool's Minton tiles
The famous Minton tiled floor in St George's Hall in Liverpool is so valuable that it is normally hidden under a wooden floor to stop any corrosion or damage.
But for the first time in history one couple won a competition to be the first couple to get married on the "priceless" tiled floor.
Reflecting on the day, groom and bride Stephen and Jennifer Gough said: "It's crazy to think we're going to go down in history."
25 Aug 2019
