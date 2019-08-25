Media player
Neighbours fly rainbow flags to support victim of homophobic abuse
This street in Old Trafford is flying rainbow flags to show support for a resident who was subject to homophobic abuse.
Alex Hancock says he initially displayed a rainbow flag out of his window in celebration of Pride week in Manchester, then within an hour, "two guys started coming down the road shouting homophobic abuse at me".
His neighbour, Liz Sharpley, decided to act and placed an order online for 30 rainbow flags. She said: "It just goes to show that we've still got to look out for each other."
25 Aug 2019
