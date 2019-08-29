Gene therapy hope for 'infant Parkinson's' girl

Video

Six-year-old Hallie has a rare genetic condition that leaves her "trapped inside her own body".

Hallie, from Wigan, is the only female in the UK with Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, often described as infant Parkinson's disease.

Her mum Lucie Campbell hopes a new gene therapy - currently only available in Poland - can help.