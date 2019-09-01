Media player
Manchester parks prove there is such a thing as a free lunch
Urban forager James Wood, from Manchester, has shared his top tips about how to live off the land.
He hopes others will follow his lead in finding edible plants and cutting down on food miles.
"The one remark we often get is 'I didn't expect it to taste that good'," he said.
01 Sep 2019
