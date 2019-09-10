Bodycam of raid on terror accused drone plot house
Bodycam of raid on terror-accused's house

Bodycam footage of a raid on the house of a terror suspect has been shown to a jury.

The Old Bailey was shown a video of officers allegedly finding diagrams and materials for the homemade drone attachment at 25-year-old Hisham Muhammad's home in Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester.

Mr Muhammad is accused of plotting to attack an Army barracks with a modified drone.

The case continues.

