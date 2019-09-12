Meet the artist behind the Stranger Things artwork
Stranger Things: The Mancunian who designs the show's artwork

You might not have heard of Kyle Lambert but if you're a fan of cult TV series Stranger Things you will have seen his work.

He has designed the promotional artwork for all three series of the Netflix programme.

Mr Lambert, from Manchester, trained as an illustrator and oil painter before moving to digital artwork for films and TV.

He said it had been a great opportunity to "be part of something that is part of pop culture".

  • 12 Sep 2019