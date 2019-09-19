Fatal high-speed car chase caught on CCTV
Bolton fatal crash: CCTV appeal over man's death

Footage of two cars travelling at high speed along a road in Bolton just before a crash in which a man died has been released by police.

Officers are keen to speak to witnesses who saw the collision involving a silver Audi and black BMW on St Helens Road near Plodder Lane at about 23:30 BST on 9 September.

