Arson attack at city centre shop
Manchester shop arson: Footage of fashion store attack released

Police have released footage of an arson attack on a ladies' fashion shop in Manchester.

Two men on a motorcycle stopped outside The Dolls House on Bridge Street just before 20:15 BST on 2 September before smashing the door, pouring a flammable liquid inside, and setting fire to the premises.

They left in the direction of Salford, Greater Manchester Police said.

  • 20 Sep 2019