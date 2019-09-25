Video

Two men threatened a security guard with a gun and fired it into the air during a "terrifying" robbery.

Footage shows the ordeal, which took place outside Barclays bank on Liverpool Road, Cadishead, Salford at 14:20 BST on Monday.

The robbers took an empty cash box and fled in a purple VW Golf before setting the vehicle on fire on Allotment Road.

Sgt Karl Dalton, from Greater Manchester Police, said it was a "terrifying ordeal" for the cash-in-transit courier, who was unhurt.

"Thanks in part to his remarkably calm handling of the situation, he was left unharmed and despite the psychological impact of crimes like this, he is recovering well," he added.

Police said they remain "confident" someone may recognise the two men after releasing footage of the robbery.