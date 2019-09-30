Meet the man who has run 5km-a-day for 1,000 days
Wigan man runs five km every day for 1,000 days

A man who originally planned to run five kilometres each day for 31 days has completed his 1,000th consecutive charity run.

Matthew Melling, from Wigan, started his challenge on 1 January 2017 but kept going after being approached by different charities.

He has now run in 21 countries, covering a distance equivalent to a journey from Wigan to Azerbaijan.

  • 30 Sep 2019