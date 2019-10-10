Media player
Baby Loss Awareness Week: 'I want to break the taboo about baby loss'
A mother who gave birth to a stillborn baby has said it remains "the proudest moment of her life", despite the heartbreak,
Louise Danson and her husband, Ian, from Stalybridge, Tameside, went through the devastating experience in May 2019.
Ms Danson said people have since avoided speaking to her, and described how she now wants to "break the taboo" surrounding baby loss by using the Twitter hashtag #RaisingforRosie.
If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through the BBC Action Line.
10 Oct 2019
