Weather presenter's charity gives first grant
A charity set up in memory of BBC North West Tonight weather presenter Dianne Oxberry has given its first grant to charity.

The Dianne Oxberry Trust was set up after her death from ovarian cancer in January to help fund research into the disease.

Dianne's husband Ian Hindle said he'll be able to tell his children that they've helped other people.

  • 10 Oct 2019
