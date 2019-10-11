Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester Arndale stabbings: Four people injured
A man in his 40s has been detained after four people were injured in a knife attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester city centre.
The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault, police have confirmed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said counter-terror officers were "keeping an open mind" as investigations continue.
-
11 Oct 2019
