'She's lying there. I've messed her up'
A man who battered his wife to death with a crowbar during a row has been found guilty of her murder.

Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was struck 30 times by her husband David at the stables they owned in Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 November.

The Crown Prosecution Service have released police bodycam footage of Pomphret with officers shortly after he killed his wife.

  • 15 Oct 2019