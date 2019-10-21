Media player
Stretford barber shop set up to cut homelessness
A barber shop set up to support those at risk of becoming homeless has opened in a Greater Manchester shopping mall.
Stretford's Skullfades claims to be the first "community barber shop" and also offers training and employment to ex-prisoners and former military staff.
Founder Ged King said it was an attempt to "catch people before they fall [and] reduce the numbers of people going on to the street".
21 Oct 2019
