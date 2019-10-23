Media player
Man to sleep rough on epic run for homeless
A man is preparing to run 220 miles over seven days while sleeping rough to raise awareness of homelessness.
Jonathon Gibbs, who has run ultra-marathons in the past, will set off from his home in Macclesfield on Friday with everything he needs in a backpack.
The 40-year-old plans to sleep in church doorways and graveyards on the way before finishing his epic run in London.
His aim is to make people aware of the plight of the region's homeless while raising funds for the charity Shelter.
23 Oct 2019
