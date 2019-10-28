Video

A number of properties were evacuated and a man had to be rescued as floodwaters rose in a Cheshire town on Saturday.

Heavy and persistent rain led to a river bursting its banks in Northwich.

An Environment Agency spokesman said the town's £7m flood defences, completed in 2017, held but there was a "small amount of seepage" in one location.

Local residents told the BBC the floodwater had come up to their chests.