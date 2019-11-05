Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
River Irwell in Salford and Manchester covered in foam
Two rivers have been found covered in a mystery white foam.
Part of the River Roch and a large stretch of the River Irwell, between Salford and Manchester, are blanketed in the unknown substance.
Residents suggested it looked like "leaking bubble bath" and expressed concerns for wildlife.
Environment Agency officers are investigating and Salford City Council said it would "advise residents accordingly".
"At certain times of year we get a lot of calls about foam in rivers and still waters," an Environment Agency spokesman said.
-
05 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-50305173/river-irwell-in-salford-and-manchester-covered-in-foamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window