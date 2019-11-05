Manchester University creates global psoriasis database
The University of Manchester has created a psoriasis database to help sufferers worldwide.

The research will allow sufferers to "access the best care locally", professor Chris Griffiths said.

A total of 1.1m people in the UK are affected by the chronic skin condition, according to the university.

Rebecca Darwen-Black, who was diagnosed aged 11, said: "It makes you turn away from people - you push people away".

