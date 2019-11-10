Fireworks disrupt Remembrance Sunday tribute

Video

A man who disrupted a Remembrance Sunday event with fireworks had to be rushed away from angry veterans by police.

The fireworks exploded in the sky as hundreds of people stood in silence at 11:00 GMT and listened to the Last Post at the cenotaph in Eccles, Salford.

A man had set them off from a window ledge in a disused pub across the road.

Angry veterans began shouting, "Get him out!" and trying to break down the pub door before officers took the man away.

Greater Manchester Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and was being questioned.