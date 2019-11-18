Gang blasted cashpoints with gas cylinders
Video

Gas gang caught on CCTV exploding cash machines

CCTV footage reveals how a gang was able to blow cash machines out of the wall in a series of raids on shops and banks.

The gang, from Stockport, used bottled gas to cause the explosions in Bolton, Stockport, Cheshire, West Yorkshire and North Wales between March 2018 and February 2019.

The five men were sentenced at Manchester Crown Court after they admitted stealing more than £400,000.

