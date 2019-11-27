Bags display in Manchester for 173 victims of domestic violence
Domestic violence: Manchester handbag tribute to 173 victims

Handbags are being hung on railings in Manchester to honour victims of domestic violence.

A total of 173 bags will be hung outside the Pankhurst Centre - the home of Manchester Women's Aid.

Each one represents a person killed by domestic violence in the UK last year. It is at its highest level in five years.

