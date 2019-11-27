Video

Body-cam footage captured the moment police officers raced towards and tackled a knifeman who had stabbed a couple at Manchester Victoria railway station on New Year's Eve.

During the frenzied attack, Mahdi Mohamud lunged towards and stabbed Sgt Lee Valentine.

Mohamud, 26, was detained for life after admitting three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence at Manchester Crown Court.

He was told he would serve a minimum of 11 years, initially in a high-security psychiatric hospital.