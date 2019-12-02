Seven-year-old collects and fills rucksacks for homeless
Boy, 7, fills dozens of rucksacks for rough sleepers

A boy who started collecting rucksacks to fill with helpful items for rough sleepers after noticing homeless people on the streets of his hometown has seen dozens of them distributed across the UK.

Seven-year-old Morgan was inspired to fill the backpacks after seeing people on the streets of Stockport and has been donating them to a homeless charity for distribution.

