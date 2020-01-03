Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bright Futures School in Oldham saved from closure
A school for children with autism has thanked a "generous" local businessman for saving their school from closure.
Daniel Scott is paying to convert an old cowshed into a state-of-the-art building after hearing Bright Futures School's rented building in Oldham was being put up for sale.
The schoolchildren have been to take a look.
-
03 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-manchester-50982688/bright-futures-school-in-oldham-saved-from-closureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window