Special needs school saved from closure
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bright Futures School in Oldham saved from closure

A school for children with autism has thanked a "generous" local businessman for saving their school from closure.

Daniel Scott is paying to convert an old cowshed into a state-of-the-art building after hearing Bright Futures School's rented building in Oldham was being put up for sale.

The schoolchildren have been to take a look.

  • 03 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Virtual reality improves autistic children's lives