Video

Survivors Manchester, a charity that helps male survivors of sexual abuse, said Reynhard Sinaga's conviction for rape and sex offences has "triggered" other victims to seek help and tell their own story.

Chief executive Duncan Craig said: "Talking about the case has reminded them about what happened to them."

He encouraged anyone seeking help to contact local rape support centres.

He added talking about it "has got to be a good thing because that will help other people step forward".